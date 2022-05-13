Aaron Wise putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Aaron Wise chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Aaron Wise at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Wise's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 second, Wise went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.