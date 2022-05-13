  • Aaron Rai posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Aaron Rai makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Aaron Rai sinks 13-footer for birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

