Aaron Rai posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Aaron Rai hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Rai finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Aaron Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Rai had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Rai hit his 121 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.