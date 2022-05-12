Xander Schauffele shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Schauffele hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.