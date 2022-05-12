Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 fourth green, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Clark chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.