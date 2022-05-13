Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Will Zalatoris hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.