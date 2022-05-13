-
Will Zalatoris shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson
May 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Will Zalatoris on being motivated by Scottie Scheffler’s success
Prior to the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Will Zalatoris talks about his relationship with fellow Texan Scottie Scheffler, as well as being motivated by Scheffler’s recent success on the PGA TOUR.
Will Zalatoris hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.
On the 466-yard par-4 second, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
Zalatoris got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
