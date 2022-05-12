Wesley Bryan shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Wesley Bryan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 66-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Bryan hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.