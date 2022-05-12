Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Whaley had a 229 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.