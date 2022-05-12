Vaughn Taylor rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Taylor finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Vaughn Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Taylor's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.