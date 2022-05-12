Tyler Duncan shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.