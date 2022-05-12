Trey Mullinax shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Mullinax had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Mullinax hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Mullinax sank his approach from 143 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 7 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

Mullinax his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.