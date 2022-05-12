Tommy Fleetwood finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to even for the round.