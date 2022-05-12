Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Hoge's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoge had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 270 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.