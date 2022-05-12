Taylor Moore finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Taylor Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.