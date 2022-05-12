Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Talor Gooch hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.