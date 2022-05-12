Sung Kang shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Kang chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kang had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.