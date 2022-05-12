Stephan Jaeger rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Jaeger finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Stephan Jaeger hit his 253 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.