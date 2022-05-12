Si Woo Kim shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Kim's his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.