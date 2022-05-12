Shaun Norris shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Shaun Norris hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norris finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Norris had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.

Norris hit his tee shot 299 yards to the native area on the 457-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Norris to even for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Norris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norris to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Norris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norris to even-par for the round.

Norris missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Norris to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Norris's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norris to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Norris's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norris had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norris to 1 under for the round.