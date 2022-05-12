Seung-Yul Noh shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Seung-Yul Noh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Noh's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noh had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Noh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.