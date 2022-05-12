Seth Reeves shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Reeves's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Reeves's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Reeves chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.