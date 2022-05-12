Sepp Straka shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sepp Straka hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Straka's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.