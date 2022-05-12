  • Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz a 12-under 60 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastián Muñoz turns in a 12-under 60 to jump in front and take a four-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday at TPC Craig Ranch.
    Round Recaps

    Sebastián Muñoz cards 12-under 60 to jump in front at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastián Muñoz turns in a 12-under 60 to jump in front and take a four-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday at TPC Craig Ranch.