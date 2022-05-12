Strong putting brings Sebastián Muñoz a 12-under 60 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Sebastián Muñoz hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Sebastián Muñoz had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Muñoz's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Muñoz had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Muñoz hit his 237 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 8 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 9 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Muñoz's 192 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 10 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 12 under for the round.