Seamus Power putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Seamus Power hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Seamus Power hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Power hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Power hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.