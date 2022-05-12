Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.