Scott Stallings comes back from a rocky start in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scott Stallings hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stallings finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Scott Stallings went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 255 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Stallings hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Stallings hit his 179 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.