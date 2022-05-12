Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the par-5 12th, Piercy chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.