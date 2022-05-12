Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scott Gutschewski hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Gutschewski had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gutschewski hit an approach shot from 181 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Gutschewski's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 6 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Gutschewski's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Gutschewski suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gutschewski at 4 under for the round.