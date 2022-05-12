Satoshi Kodaira shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

Kodaira tee shot was a drop and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kodaira got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 1 under for the round.