Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Sam Ryder in the first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ryder finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Sam Ryder chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.