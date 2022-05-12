Sam Burns shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Burns hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Burns's tee shot went 201 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Burns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Burns's tee shot went 186 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.