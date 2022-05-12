Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Theegala's tee shot went 118 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Theegala chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Theegala's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.