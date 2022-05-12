Ryan Palmer shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.