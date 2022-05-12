Ryan Brehm shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Brehm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, Brehm missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.