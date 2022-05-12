Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Armour hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Armour had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Armour hit his 252 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Armour's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Armour chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.