Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the par-5 18th, Sabbatini chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.