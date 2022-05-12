-
-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson
-
May 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 12, 2022
-
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on No. 7 at AT&T Byron Nelson
In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Rory Sabbatini makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.
At the par-5 18th, Sabbatini chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
At the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
-
-