Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Sloan's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Sloan took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Sloan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.