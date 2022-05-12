  • Robert Streb shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb trickles tee shot tight and birdies at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.