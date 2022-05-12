Robert Streb shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Robert Streb hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Streb chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Streb chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Streb chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.