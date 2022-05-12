Richy Werenski shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Richy Werenski hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day in 155th at 5 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 6 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Werenski's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 6 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 over for the round.