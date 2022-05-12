-
Peter Uihlein shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson
May 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Unlikely side-by-side-by-side bunker predicament at AT&T Byron Nelson
In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Bill Haas, Emiliano Grillo and Peter Uihlein hit their tee shots at the par-4 1st hole in the same fairway bunker, separated by just a few inches. The rules official comes over, tells the players to mark their balls and re-create their lies after each player hits their second shots.
In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Peter Uihlein hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 14th Uihlein hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Uihlein to 5 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 second, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
