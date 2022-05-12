Peter Uihlein shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Peter Uihlein hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Uihlein hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Uihlein to 5 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 3 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.