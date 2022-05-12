Peter Malnati delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the first at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Peter Malnati hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Malnati finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 59-foot putt for eagle. This put Malnati at 4 under for the round.

Malnati hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, he sank his approach from 189 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 7 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Malnati hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 8 under for the round.