Paul Barjon shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Paul Barjon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Barjon had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Barjon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Barjon's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Barjon's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.