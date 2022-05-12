Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Patton Kizzire hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 466-yard par-4 second, Kizzire's tee shot went 281 yards to the native area, his second shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kizzire's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 1 under for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 147 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.