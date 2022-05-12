Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Patrick Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.