Patrick Flavin shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Patrick Flavin hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Flavin finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Flavin hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Flavin to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Flavin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Flavin's tee shot went 129 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 2 over for the round.