Pat Perez shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Perez got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 third, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Perez's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Perez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Perez's 72 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Perez had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Perez's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.