Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.