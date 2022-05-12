Nate Lashley finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley's tee shot went 241 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.