  • Mito Pereira shoots 8-under 64 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira's nice tee shot and birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.