Mito Pereira shoots 8-under 64 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, and K.H. Lee; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Pereira got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 12th, Pereira hit his 241 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Pereira chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Pereira's 205 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Pereira hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Pereira hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pereira to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pereira had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 7 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 8 under for the round.