Michael Thompson putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Michael Thompson got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.