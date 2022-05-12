Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Michael Gligic hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Gligic's 157 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Gligic chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.